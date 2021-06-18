Chase Dowling wins Twisted Tea Open Modified 80 at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP)- Chase Dowling took down the win in the Twisted Tea Open Modified 80 on Friday night at Stafford Speedway. The caution came out on lap 63 for a spin by Stephen Kopcik. The field of cars came down pit road to change two tires as well as make adjustments. Ronnie Williams won the race off of pit road.

Dowling took the lead on the restart. The final caution of the event came out on lap 69 for spins by Michael Gervais, Jr and, Dana DiMatteo Dowling would continue to lead on the restart and he would lead the final 17 laps to win the Twisted Tea Open Modified 80. He talked about the win to 22News.

“We were really good. This car has been dominant here. I knew we were really good. I just didn’t want to burn up myself early. Preece was really good. Guys did a helluva job on pit road. Got me out second. Didn’t want to go crazy on the car. Just wanted to be good enough to get to the end,” Dowling said.

Ryan Preece led most of the race taking the lead at the start of the 80 lap event and led until the caution at lap 63. He finished in second. Ronnie Williams finished in third. Marcello Rufrano finished in fourth and Matt Galko rounded out the top five.

Sixth through tenth were Anthony Nocella, Eric Goodale, Mike Christopher, Jr, Woody Pitkat, and Tommy Barrett.

Stafford Speedway will be back in action on Friday night. The next Open Modified 80 will be the Bud Light Open Modified 80 on Friday, July 9.