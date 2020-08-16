Chase Dowling wins two in a row in the SK Modifieds at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP) – Chase Dowling won his second SK Modified race in a row as he took down the 40 lap feature on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Hatfield’s Tyler Leary led the field to the green. Troy Talman would take the lead from Leary on lap 7. Dowling moved his way into the top five on lap 12. The caution would come out on lap 16 as Marcello Rufrano spun in turn 2. It was the only caution of the event.

Talman would take the lead on the restart. Dowling would be in fourth. On lap 21, Dowling moved into second as he passed Mike Christopher, Jr. Dowling would start to catch Talman with 10 laps remaining. Dowling took the lead from Talman in turn 4 with nine laps remaining. Dowling would never look back as he would go back to back to win the 40 lap SK Modified feature.

Dowling talked about the win to 22News.

“Really dominant. Started 15th and we got up to the front on the outside. Really made the outside work good tonight. The car was phenomenal. I can’t thank Mike O’Sullivan, Dan Avery, J.G. Poulin. Can’t thank all these guys enough,” Dowling said.

Troy Talman finished in second. He talked about his race to 22News.

“The car was really good all day. Hats off to everyone to Steve McCarthy at SPM Motorsports. I knew we had a good car from the beginning. Started third. Didn’t take us too long to get to the lead. We just got a tick tight in the center and the 22 [Dowling] he was on rails. Hats off to those guys. That thing was really fast,” Talman said.

Mike Christopher, Jr finished in third. Stephen Kopcik finished in fourth and Andrew Molleur rounded out the top five. Glen Reen out of Wilbraham finished in ninth. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 17th and Mikey Flynn out of Hampden finished in 19th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action next weekend on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, it will be the Lincoln Tech Open Modified 80 along with the SK Modifieds and the SK Lights. On Saturday, it will be the Call Before You Dig Pro Late Model 81 along with the Late Models, Limited Late Models, and Street Stocks.