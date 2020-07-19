Chicopee’s Andrew Durand makes it two wins in a row in the Limited Late Models at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP) – Chicopee’s Andrew Durand made it two wins in a row in the 20 lap Limited Late Model Division at Stafford Motor Speedway on Friday.

Devon Jencik led at the beginning of the race. Damian Palardy brought out the first caution on lap 7 for a spin between turns 3 and 4. Matt Clement led on the restart as Andrew Durand would follow into second spot. The second caution of the event came out on lap 12 as Jay Clement spun in turn 4.

Durand and Matt Clement would battle for the lead on the restart and Durand made the pass for the lead with six laps remaining in the race. Matt Clement would put the pressure on Durand as he would try a pass for the win on the final lap but Durand would able to go on to win the 20 laps race and his second win of the season.

Matt Clement would finish in second and Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow would finish in third.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night