Chicopee’s Andrew Durand returns to victory lane at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP) – Chicopee’s Andrew Durand took down the win in Friday’s 20 lap Limited Late Model at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Lucas Leone took the lead at the beginning of the race as Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow would be in second. Durand would already be in fourth. The first caution of the 20 lap feature would come out on lap 3 as Devon Jencik spun and hit the wall in turn 3. Durand went from fourth to the lead on the restart. Leone was in second and Jeremy Lavoie would be in third. Fearn fell back to fifth and but took fourth from Leone on lap 9. The caution returned on lap 10 for a spin in turn 4 by Damian Palardy.

Durand took the lead on the restart. Fearn would pass Matt Clement for second with six laps remaining. Durand would have a comfortable lead with five laps to go and would go on to get his third win of the season. Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in second.

Paul Arute took down the win in the 30 lap Late Model feature. Al Saunders finished in second. Wayne Coury, Jr finished in third. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in fourth. Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in sixth. Adam Gray out of Granby finished in eighth. Duane Provost out of Palmer finished in 13th. Greg DeMone out of Ludlow finished in 17th and Ryan Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in 19th.

Derek Debbis took down his second win of the season in the 20 lap SK Lights feature. Tyler Chapman finished in second and Steven Chapman finished in third. Josh Carey out of East Longmeadow finished in 12th. Andrew Les out of Palmer finished in 14th. Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 17th and Todd Douillard out of Palmer finished in 18th.

Zack Robinson took down the win in the 20 lap Street Stock feature. Meg Fuller finished in second. Larry Barnett finished in third. Chris Phelps out of New Salem finished in 17th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will return to action next weekend on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, it will be the Lincoln Tech Open Modified 80. The SK Modifieds and SK Lights will be apart of the program on Friday. On Saturday, it will be the Call Before You Dig Pro Late Model 81 along with the Late Models, Limited Late Models, and the Street Stocks.