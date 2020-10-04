Chicopee’s Andrew Durand returns to victory lane in the Limited Late Models at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP)- Chicopee’s Andrew Durand took down the win in the 20 lap Limited Late Model feature on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. Lucas Leone took the lead as Durand was in second. Durand did not waste any time to take the lead as he took it from Leone on lap 3 and East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn was in second. Leone would be in third.

Fearn would try to pass Durand for the lead. She would get to Durand in turns but Durand was able to pull away on the frontstretch and backstretch. Fearn would continue to try but it was not enough as Durand would go on and win the 20 lap race. Fearn would finish in second.

Derek Debbis took down the win in the 20 lap SK Lights race. Dylan Kopec out of Palmer finished in 11th. Josh Carey out of East Longmeadow was involved in a scary wreck on lap 9 where his car was on the wall in turn 3 and stopped near a billboard. Carey walked away from the accident. He finished in 19th.

Meghan Fuller took down the win in the 20 lap Street Stock race. Brandon Michael out of Granville finished in 16th and Chris Phelps out of New Salem finished in 19th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will have two events remaining in the season as their final Friday night race of the season will be this Friday night October 9 for NAPA Auto Parts Championship Night. The season finale will be on Saturday, October 24 for the Call Before You Dig 81 Tri-Track Open Modified Series event. Tickets are currently on sale for both events and can be purchased on Stafford Motor Speedway’s website.