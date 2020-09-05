Chicopee’s Andrew Durand wins fifth Limited Late Model race of the season at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s Andrew Durand took down his fifth win of the season in the 20 lap Limited Late Model feature on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Jay and Matt Clement were in first and second at the start of the 20 lap race. East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn was in the lead at the line to lead lap 1. Durand did not waste any time to take the lead as he made a move on the backstretch and went from fourth to first.

Fearn would be in second. The first and only caution of the event came out on lap 9 as Damian Palardy stopped between turns 3 and 4. Durand and Fearn were side by side for the lead on the restart as Durand would resume the lead at the halfway mark at lap 10 and completed the pass with nine laps remaining. Matt Clement took second from Fearn. Fearn tried to get second back from Clement but could not do it. Durand would be able to go on to win his fifth race of the season. Matt Clement finished in second and East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn finished in third.

Derek Debbis took down the win in the 20 lap SK Lights race. Brian Sullivan was second. Chris Matthews was third. Josh Carey out of Belchertown finished in fourth. Jim Houghton out of Springfield finished in 16th. Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 19th and Andrew Les out of Palmer finished in 21st.

Chris Meyer took down the win in the 20 lap Street Stock race. Frank L’Etoile, Jr was second and Meg Fuller was third. Brandon Michael out of Granville finished in 10th and Chris Phelps out of New Salem finished in 21st.

Stafford Motor Speedway will return to action this upcoming Friday night for the TC 13 Shootout in memory of Ted Christopher the all-time winningest driver at Stafford Motor Speedway.