Chicopee’s Andrew Durand wins fourth Limited Late Model race of the season at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s Andrew Durand won his fourth race of the 2020 season in the 20 lap Limited Late Model race at Stafford Motor Speedway on Friday night.

Lucas Leone took the lead at the start of the 20 lap race. Durand wasted no time as he moved into second on lap 3 and East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn would be in third.

Durand passed Leone for the lead on lap 4 as Fearn would be in second. Clement made a pass by Lavoie for fourth as there were 8 laps complete when the top five would be Durand, Fearn, Leone, Clement, and Lavoie rounding out the top five. Durand would still be in the lead with five laps to go. With two laps to go, Fearn was starting to catch Durand but Durand was able to hold off Fearn for his fourth win of the season. Fearn finished in second and Matt Clement finished in third.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night.