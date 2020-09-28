Chicopee’s Andrew Durand wins Limited Late Model race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP) – After being involved in an incident on Friday night during the 20 lap Limited Late Model feature at Stafford, Chicopee’s Andrew Durand responded with a win on Saturday in the 20 lap Limited Late Model race.

Durand and East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn were side by side for the lead. Durand passed Fearn for the lead on lap 3. Durand had a big lead throughout the race but Fearn was starting to catch Durand. Fearn got up to a car length but could not catch Durand as he would go onto win the 20 lap non-points race.

Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in second. Scott Anderson took down the win in the Vintage Modifieds event. Wade Gagner out of East Longmeadow finished in second.

Jon Puleo took down the win in the 20 lap SK Lights race. Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 15th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this upcoming Friday.