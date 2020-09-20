Chicopee’s Durand wins his sixth race of the season at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s Andrew Durand took down his sixth win of the season in the 20 lap Limited Late Model race on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. Gary Patnode would go for a three wide move at the start of the race but the caution would come out as Lucas Leone and Rich Hammann spun in turn 2.

Patnode took the lead on the restart. Durand passed Palardy for second and Jeremy Lavoie would follow into third place. Palardy would move back into fourth. East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn moved into fourth from Palardy on lap 4. Fearn took third away from Lavoie at lap 9 but on lap 12 would spin on the backstretch to bring out the second caution.

Patnode took the lead on the restart. Durand and Patnode made contact on lap 13 Patnode would get sideways and fell back to fifth as Durand would take the lead. Durand would lead the final laps of the 20 lap event to win his sixth race of the season. Jeremy Lavoie finished in second. Lucas Leone finished in third. East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn rebounded from a spin and finished in fourth and Gary Patnode finished in fifth.

Mike Hopkins out of Springfield finished in eighth.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, it will be a regular program featuring the five track divisions that will be the SK Modifieds, Late Models, Limited Late Models, SK Lights, and Street Stocks. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be at the Connecticut half mile oval for the NAPA 150. The other divisions that will be racing on Saturday will be the Limited Late Models, SK Lights, and the Vintage All-Stars.