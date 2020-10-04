Christopher, Jr win the SK Modified race/Rocco clinches the SK Modified championship at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn (WWLP) Mike Christopher, Jr broke a two-year winless streak in the last lap battle with Keith Rocco with a pass down the backstretch when he went from third to first as he took down the win in the 40 lap SK Modified race on Friday night.

Ronnie Williams would finish in second. Keith Rocco would finish in third. Christopher, Jr talked about his win to 22News.

“There were a couple of restarts. The first one I messed up on. I didn’t bring the front break back out of it. I fixed that. At the end, I think him (Rocco) and Todd (Owen) were going at it. Went at it too much and there was a hole opening at the bottom. I took it and it was just enough that I could sail away clean and came across the line first,” Christopher, Jr said.

Keith Rocco would clinch the SK Modified championship-winning his fourth one. Rocco also set a NASCAR record winning his 18th NASCAR Division I championship. Rocco talked about it with 22News.

“It really hasn’t settled in yet. I had my eye on it for many years. We kept creeping on the guy that had the record. To be able to pull it off tonight at Stafford Speedway is awesome,” Rocco said.

“We work hard for this. My family sacrifices a lot for the time I put in the garage. This is definitely how he want to win it.”

Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 14th.