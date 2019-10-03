Clement wins Limited Late Model Race Lavoie clinches Championship at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn (WWLP) – Matt Clement took the win in the 20 Limited Late Model feature on Saturday afternoon at the NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final at Stafford Motor Speedway. Jeremy Lavoie went on to clinch the 2019 Limited Late Model Championship.

Gary Patnode led the field to the green. Patnode had a huge lead on Clement but Clement was starting to close in at lap eight. Patnode had a car length lead over Clement while Lavoie was in fourth.

Clement took the lead from Patnode with eight laps remaining in the event. Clement held on to the lead as Duane Provost out of Palmer took the lead with two laps remaining but Clement was able to get the lead back.

Clement was able to hold off Provost for his seventh win of the season. Duane Provost finished in second. Jeremy Lavoie finished in third clinching the Limited Late Model championship.

David Tefft out of Southampton finished in sixth. Andrew Durand out of Chicopee finished in 11th and Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in 12th.

Don Howe took the win in the 15 lap Vintage All-Stars Race.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action in 2020 with the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler returning in April.