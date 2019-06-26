Close Finish: Williams edges out Nocella in Valenti Modified Racing Series race at NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – Ronnie Williams made a last lap pass on Anthony Nocella on Sunday afternoon during the 50 lap Valenti Modified Racing Series race at the third annual New England Short Track Showdown at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Williams had to swap engines on Sunday morning after he had engine trouble during practice on Saturday afternoon. His car owner Gary Casella drove back to Saugus to get another engine. He talked about the win to 22News.

“This is awesome winning at Loudon after these guys worked hard to get the backup motor and swap it. That’s pretty awesome to win,” said Williams.

Going into the last corner, Williams did not have a game plan but he felt Nocella was blocking and that’s what he should’ve been doing. Williams thought Nocella was tight in the corner.

Anthony Nocella finished second. He talked about his race to 22News, “It was a great race. We were decent all weekend. Chase (Dowling) was one of the quicker cars and Ronnie (Williams) and us. We got knocked back a little at the beginning. We were able to drive back up through there. Get hooked up with Ronnie there at the end. He helped us a ton getting right up to the lead. Pushed us by a couple of times for the lead. Gave us a ton of help. Just came up a little bit short at the end. He got a run on us and we tried to block the bottom and came up on the outside of us and by that time he’s there.”

Jeff Gallup out of Feeding Hills finished in third on Sunday afternoon. Gallup had a lot of emotion after finishing in third. He talked about his race to 22News.

“That race was so much fun and going back and forth with Ronnie (Williams) and Chase (Dowling) and (Anthony) Nocella. We were single file the whole time and going back and forth and having a fast car is really awesome,” said Gallup.

Easthampton native Roy Seidell was involved in a crash on lap 20 with Dave Etheridge. Seidell was transported to a local hospital and was alert and conscious.

Eddie MacDonald took down his 11th win at the Magic Mile in the 50 lap PASS National Super Late Model race. Matthew Kimball took down the win in the 25 lap North East Mini Stock Tour feature event. Alby Ovitt took down the win in the 25 lap Street Stock Showdown Series. There were two races held on Saturday. Tyler Jarvenpaa out of Orange won the Weekly Modified race and Aaron Fellows won the Super Street race.

The next event for the Valenti Modified Racing Series will be at Monadnock Speedway on Saturday, July 6.