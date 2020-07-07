Craig Lutz wins Tri-Track Open Modified Series Season Opener at Monadnock

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP)- Craig Lutz used a bump and run move on Les Hinckley in the final lap of the Tri-Track Open Modified Series season opener at Monadnock Speedway on Sunday night.

Lutz started the race at the back of the field. He would work his way to the front and in the closing laps of the race, he was in third. Lutz used his front bumper and made the move to pass Hinckley to win the race.

Lutz talked about his win to 22News.

“You know it’s rough racing. He (Hinckley) was doing everything he can. He was holding on for dear life and went into turn 3 basically parked in the center of the corner. I gave him a shot up the race track and I was able to sneak by him. It’s short track racing. I obviously understand why he’s frustrated but you know your going for a win. I think anyone else in my position who wanted it as bad as I did would’ve done the same thing. It’s one of those deals. To be in victory lane is unreal,” Lutz said.

Les Hinckley ended up finishing in second. He talked about the final lap of the race to 22News.

“Just got taken away from us. We didn’t lose it. Just got taken away from us. I grew up you didn’t race like that. You drove around people. His only shot was to move me out of the way and he drove through me and got me up two grooves and beat me to the line. The officials tell me if I spun out, they would’ve thrown him out. I don’t understand why me having car control and the outcome of what happened to my car should dictate the judgment on his. It is what it is. They’ll put their car in their stacker and laugh about it. That’s what they do. They don’t see anything wrong with it but that’s not how I race. You race others as they race you. He set the tone,” Hinckley said.

Ben Byrne out of Greenfield finished third in the race as he led some of the race. He talked about his third-place run to 22News.

“With a crate car to go toe to toe with some of these tour cars. There’s some stout cars in this field tonight. I am ecstatic. We felt like we won the Daytona 500 tonight to finish third,” Byrne said.

Ron Silk finished in fourth and Chase Dowling rounded out the top five. Sixth through tenth were Matt Kimball, Matt Hirschman, Woody Pitkat, Ronnie Williams, and Matt Swanson.

Agawam’s Jeff Gallup finished in 14th.

The next event for the Tri-Track Open Modified Series will be at Star Speedway on Saturday, July 25. The series will make another appearance at Monadnock on Saturday, August 15.