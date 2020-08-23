Darrell Keane wins his first Late Model race of the season at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Darrell Keane out of Enfield, CT took down the win in the 30 lap Late Model feature on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. Before a lap was completed, Ryan Fearn out of East Longmeadow spun on the grass on the frontstretch to bring out the caution.

On the restart, Marc Curtis, Jr would lead the first lap as Keane took the lead from Curtis, Jr on lap 2. Michael Wray would be in third as Rick Lanagan would be in fourth and Palmer’s Duane Provost would round out the top five.

Keane would have a comfortable lead as the top five on lap 10 was followed by Curtis, Michael Wray, Lanagan, and Provost rounding out the top five. Granby’s Adam Gray started working his way through the field as he took fourth from Lanagan with nine laps remaining. Gray would continue to be on the move as he took second from Curtis with two laps remaining but would run out of time as Keane would win his first Late Model race of the 2020 season. Gray finished in second.

Ryan Fearn would rebound from an early spin and finish in third. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in eighth. Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in 12th. Greg Demone out of Ludlow finished in 15th and Duane Provost out of Palmer finished in 17th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday.