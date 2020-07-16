Deerfield’s Ben Byrne makes it two in a row in the NHSTRA Modifieds at Monadnock

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP)- Deerfield’s Ben Byrne went back-to-back in the NHSTRA Modifieds at Monadnock Speedway on Saturday night. Byrne started in row six and worked his way to the front. He passed Rob Richardi, Jr for the lead on lap 21. Byrne would never look back as he scored his second win of the season. He talked about his win to 22News.

“We put a lot of work into this car before the season started. We came to three different practices. We put a couple of 100 laps on this car. Change the suspension to get that right feel. We did our homework,” Byrne said.

“You got 50 laps. You’re not going to win it on lap 20. We tried to be in right spots at the right time and pick them up as we could.”

T.J. Bleau finished the race in second. He talked about his race to 22News.

“We started ninth. We had a pretty good car. We got shuffled back on a couple of those starts. Some guys out here playing bumper cars. Hitting their way through the field. It is what it is, You get shuffled back. You fight for everything you can to get back up through, We made it to second. Just got to thank my guys.”

Rob Richardi, Jr finished the race in third. He talked about it to 22News

“We came a little bit short. You know there is a couple of guys that don’t come off the bottom and unfortunately, you can’t trust them to run side by side with you even if you open up a little bit off the bottom and then they drive right into you. I had to hug the bottom to hold the spot and I used my tires up more than I wanted to do. I needed to be running on the outside to really keep the momentum going. We got third. Compared to the results we have had. We got something to work on for next week,” Richardi said.

Matt Kimball finished in fourth and Brian Robie rounded out the top five. Brian Chapin out of Palmer finished in eighth. Chicopee native Kimmy Rivet finished in 11th. Kevin Pittsinger out of Williamsburg finished in 12th and Eric LeClair out of Easthampton finished in 13th.

Aaron Fellows took down the win in the 25 lap Late Model Sportsman race. Justin Littlewood out of Orange finished in second. Robert Hagar finished in third. Willie Kuhn out of Springfield finished in fifth. Cole Littlewood out of Orange finished in sixth and Scott Beck out of Greenfield finished in seventh.

Tim LeBlanc took down the win in the 25 lap Mini Stock feature. Nate Wenzel out of Granby finished in second. Andrew Harmon finished in third. Shelby Avery out of Bernardston finished in 10th. Jake Puchalski out of Sunderland finished in 11th. Kevin McKnight finished in 12th and Jeff Asselin out of Granby finished in 14th.

Dave Aiken took down the win in the 25 lap Pure Stock feature. Mike Douglas out of Northfield finished in second. Kodi Sabins finished in third. J.D. Stockwell out of Turners Falls finished in fifth. Cory Lofland out of Granby finished in seventh. Jimmy Zellman out of Greenfield finished in 10th and Nick Houle out of Granby finished in 13th.

Justin Harris took down the win the 30 lap Northeast Classic Lite feature.

Monadnock Speedway will be back in action this upcoming Saturday night with the NHSTRA Battle of the Belt for the Mini Stock. Race time is at 6 p.m.