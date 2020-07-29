Deerfield’s Ben Byrne wins his third race of the year in the NHSTRA Mods at Monadnock

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Ben Byrne out of Deerfield won his third race of the season in the NHSTRA Modifieds. Byrne took the lead from Brian Chapin out of Palmer with eight laps to go and would go on to win his third race of the year.

Byrne talked about the win to 22News.

“I was actually complaining on the radio a little bit that the car was too tight and didn’t like how it was handling. I guess when you win the race you can’t complain about chassis setup too much,” Byrne said with a smile.

Brian Robie finished in second. Brian Chapin out of Palmer finished in third. Eric LeClair out of Easthampton finished in 11th. Chicopee native Kimmy Rivet finished in 12th and Kevin Pittsinger out of Williamsburg finished in 13th.

Chase Curtis took down the win in the 25 lap Street Stock race. Tommy O’Sullivan out of Wilbraham finished in third. Mike Hopkins out of Springfield finished in fifth. Chris Buffone out of Belchertown finished in sixth. Mike Radzuik out of Erving finished in seventh. Paul Barnard out of Montague finished in ninth and Tim Wenzel out of Holyoke finished in 10th.

Aaron Fellows used a last-lap pass on Cole Littlewood from Orange to win the 25 lap Late Model Sportsman race. Cole Littlewood finished in second. Willie Kuhn out of Springfield finished in fourth. Justin Littlewood out of Orange finished in fifth.

Gordon Farnum won the 25 lap Mini Stock race. Nathan Wenzel out of Granby finished in fourth. Kevin McKnight out of Orange finished in sixth. Jake Puchalski out of Sunderland finished in seventh. Jeff Asselin out of Granby finished in ninth and Shelby Avery out of Bernardston finished in 10th.

Chris Davis took down the win in the 25 lap Pure Stocks race. Mike Douglas out of Northfield finished in second.

Randy Cabral took down the win in the Iron Mike Memorial 30 lap NEMA Midgets race. Todd Bertrand out of Suffield. CT finished in second and Paul Scally finished in third. Avery Stoehr dominated leading every lap in the Iron Mike Memorial 30 lap NEMA Lites race. Ryan Locke finished in second. PJ. Stergios finished in third.

Monadnock Speedway will be back in action this Saturday as the Granite State Pro Stock Series will make a return for 100 laps. Race time is at 6 p.m.