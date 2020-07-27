Derek Debbis takes down the win in Dunleavy’s Modifiedz night

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Derek Debbis took down the win in the Dunleavy’s Modifiedz Night 40 lap SK Lights race on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Debbis took the lead at the start of the race. Josh Carey out of East Longmeadow would bring out the first caution on lap 13 for a spin in turn 4. Debbis would take on the restart.

The caution would return four laps later for an incident in turns 1 and 2 for Bert Ouellette and Nathan Pytko. Debbis would lead on the next restart and the caution would return on lap 18 for a pair of spins by Pytko and Carey.

Alexander Pearl would take the lead on the restart but Debbis was able to pass him off of turn 4 for the lead on lap 19. Debbis would lead the rest of the way and go onto win his first ever SK Lights race. Debbis talked about the win to 22News.

“That was a long race. Especially since we were not hoping for a green-white-checkered,” Debbis said. Debbis said Todd Owen has been a big help. “There’s always something new. Always a little trick here and there to learn from. He’s by my side 24/7.”

Alexander Pearl finished in second. Mark Bakaj finished in third. Jonathan Puleo finished in fourth. Andrew Les out of Palmer finished in fifth. Last Saturday, he did not qualify for the SK Lights race as he took a hard crash in qualifying. He talked to 22News about his fifth-place run.

“Tonight was a good run. Gotta thank my team. My brother in law Adam (Skowyra) spent three long nights at the shop turning the wrenches to get this thing ready. Gotta thank the team, my dad, everybody for their support. Car has been fast all year. Great finish and hopefully we can build on this for the next couple of weeks,” Les said.

Todd Douillard out of Palmer finished in 12th. Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 20th and Josh Carey out of East Longmeadow finished in 22nd.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday and Saturday.