Derek Debbis wins the SK Lights race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP)- Derek Debbis took down the win in the 20 lap SK Lights race on Friday night at Stafford Speedway.

Meghan Fuller took the lead at the start of the 20 lap race. Tyler Barry took the lead from Fuller on lap 2. Debbis passed Glenn Bartkowski for second on lap 6. The caution would also come out on lap 6 for a spin by Steven Chapman. Debbis would be in the lead on the restart as he took it from Barry. Belchertown’s Josh Carey moved into the top five with five laps remaining as he would be in fourth.

Debbis would be able to hold onto the lead and win the 20 lap SK Lights race. It is his third win of the 2021 season. Josh Carey out of Belchertown finished in third but was penalized for making contact with Chris Matthews as Matthews spun on the final lap collecting several other cars. Carey would finish in 21st. Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 12th.

Stafford Speedway will return to action this Friday night.