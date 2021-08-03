Devon Jencik wins the Limited Late Model race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Devon Jencik became a first-time winner at Stafford Speedway on Friday evening as he won the 20 lap Limited Late Model race.

Jay Clement would lead the opening lap of the race. R.J. Surdell took the lead from Clement on lap 2. Jencik would be in second. East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn would be in the top five in fifth on lap 4. Jencik would be in the lead and started to pull away from Surdell on lap 5. Gary Patnode would bring out the caution on lap 6 for a spin in turn 2.

Jencik took the lead on the restart. Jeremy Lavoie would be in second. Alexandra Fearn would be in third. R.J. Surdell would be in fourth and Mike Hopkins would round out the top five. Hopkins took fourth from Surdell on lap 10. Rich Hammann would move into the top five as Surdell would bring out the second caution of the event on lap 10 as he hit the turn 2 wall.

Jencik would take the lead on the restart but the caution would come out on lap 11 followed by the red flag as Jay Clement and Rich Hammann hit the wall head on as they both were sideways off of turn 2. Jencik would lead once again on the restart with Lavoie in second. Hopkins and Fearn would be side by side for third and Kevin Crosby would round out the top five.

In the closing laps of the event, Fearn and Hopkins would still be battling it out for third. Hopkins took third from Fearn on lap 14 but Fearn would use the crossover move and take third away from Hopkins on lap 15. Hopkins would then move back into third on lap 16.

Jencik held off Lavoie and would win for the first time in the Limited Late Models. Lavoie would finish in second. Hopkins would finish in third. Fearn would finish in fourth and Kevin Crosby rounded out the top five.

Stafford Speedway will be back in action this Friday night as the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will return to the Connecticut half-mile oval for their second appearance of the season for the GAF Roofing 150.