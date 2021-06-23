Division line-up revised for July 7 race program at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – ACT and PASS officials announced on Tuesday an 8-Cylinder Street Stock Open race has been added for the Sam Adams Wicked Hazy IPA 76 Outlaw Open Modified race on Wednesday, July 7. The Mini Stocks will not be a part of the race program as there was concern due to the car count in the division after the first two races of the season. The 8-Cylinder Street Stock Open race will pay $1,000.

“We certainly appreciate the Mini Stocks that did show up at our two events this year and the show they put on for the fans,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said in a news release.

“Unfortunately, there simply wasn’t enough of them to keep the division going for the full Wednesday summer series. We hope to find a way to bring the Mini Stocks back later in the year after the weekly racing at other tracks is over or if we can figure out a special event for them. In the meantime, we’re looking forward to the Street Stock Open on July 7, and we hope to make announcements soon regarding the division line-up at the remaining Wednesday shows.”

It was also announced the six races for the Sunoco Modifieds, Late Models. Vandi Limited Sportsmen, and the SK Lights will be counted as point races. The points for those divisions along with the points system will be posted this week.

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park will be back in action on the oval in two weeks on Wednesday, July 7. The race program will start at 6:00 p.m.