Divisions announced for Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park for the first oval race of 2020

The Sunoco Modifieds will be racing on September 2 (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – ACT and PASS announced on Monday the divisions that will be racing on Wednesday, September 2 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will headline the event for the Thompson 150 along with the Sunoco Modifieds, ACT type Late Models, Limited Sportsman, and the Mini Stocks.

It will be the 147th race for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at the 5/8 mile oval. Qualifying will begin at 5:00 p.m. with features beginning to start at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale for the Thompson 150 and can be purchased online. There will be a 25% limited capacity for spectators per Connecticut State Guidelines.

There will be a practice held for teams next Wednesday. Additional information will be announced in the future.