Doug Coby takes down Bud King of Beers 150 at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Doug Coby snapped a historic winning streak on Wednesday night at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park with winning the Bud King of Beers 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event.
Bonsignore heading into Wednesday night won the last six NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races at the 5/8 mile oval.
Coby talked about the win to 22News, “We just go race to race. Somebody could win every race out there. I love it to be us (him and his team) This performance really has nothing to do with Loudon or Stafford. We ran three different cars at Loudon, Stafford and Thompson and I am really proud of that for our team.”
Coby led the most laps in the race with 94 laps. He set fast time in practice and in qualifying.
Justin Bonsignore finished the race in second. He talked about the race to 22News, “It’s run like it’s run all year, second-best car. We were really close tonight. Probably better then we have speed wise. It’s tough when you’re that close. It just didn’t work out tonight. We were gonna get beat on pit strategy. Those guys (Coby) took that extra tire and that restart got a little wild with Bobby (Santos). Doug (Coby) was just in a better spot.”
Craig Lutz finished the event in third. He told 22News, “We started ninth so that ultimately dug us a hole at the start but was able to get up to third on that long run. Came down for the pit stop and my guys nailed an awesome stop.”
Keith Rocco took down the win in the Sunoco Modifieds. Avery Stoehr took down the win in the NEMA Midgets. Brian Tagg won in the Late Models. Teddy Hodgdon won in the Lite Modifieds. Shawn Monahan took down the win in the Limited Sportsman and Doug Curry took down the win in the Mini Stocks.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be back in action with five races remaining in the 2019 season as they head to Oswego Speedway on Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, August 31.
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park will be back in action on Sunday, September 1.