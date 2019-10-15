Doug Coby wins sixth NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship

THOMPSON, Conn (WWLP) – Doug Coby finished in seventh on Sunday afternoon in the Sunoco 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale.

Coby broke a tie with Tony Hirschman for five championships. Coby has now won his sixth championship in the last eight years. He also became the 13th different driver between the NASCAR National and Regional Touring Series to win six championships.

Coby told 22News what he thought of winning his sixth championship, “I don’t know what it’s supposed to mean. I’ve been racing a long time. You try to win every race you go into. You try to win every championship that you’re a contender for. Luckily I just drive for such good teams from the 52 onto the 2 car. Level headed people. Well prepared stuff. Very few mechanical issues and people that know how to handle this when it gets exciting. No panic from our team really the whole time that we were in the back of the field and just chipping away.”

Coby had a flat tire and came in and the team changed the tire. Woody Pitkat believes it was going to time come off the bead. Coby was outside the top 25 at one point and began just chipping away. He made it to the top 15 and felt he had a good car to run with and not to get involved in somebody’s wreck.

Coby and his crew chief Phil Moran have won five championships together. Coby believes it’s a team effort.

“Phil and I both agree it’s not me and Phil. It’s Timmy doing tires and Alex with a lot of notes and a lot of ideas. People don’t realize Alex and Phil work together. Really work side by side on the setup decisions,” Coby said.

Car Owner Mike Smeriglio, III and Doug Coby (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

Mike Smeriglio, III is the Car Owner for Doug Coby. He told 22News what it meant to win another championship.

“For the record, this is my fourth champion as an owner champion but my fifth driver championship. 2017 the 6 team (Ed and Connie Partridge) won the owner championship. You think about what has happened. I am a fan first. I grew up going to Danbury Raceway with my dad and my family. I loved it. Watching it I just love the sport. I’ve been very fortunate. Getting involved as an owner, it’s all about people. I am just blown away. You always worry about what could happen. It’s finally getting to the point where it has happened,” Smeriglio, III said.

For Smeriglio III, seeing his family and close friends being at the track and being apart of it is just special. He cannot put into words what it meant.

When Smeriglio, III made the driver change after the 2013 season and they put Coby in the car for the 2014 season. Five driver championships and four owner championships later, he never thought he would be in the position where he is now.

“I never would’ve thought that but you can’t do this without sponsors and without the love and support from the family home,” Smeriglio, III said.

Crew Chief Phil Moran and Doug Coby (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

Phil Moran is the crew chief for Doug Coby. He told 22News for him to win another championship is just incredible, “It just keeps getting better and better. This one was a lot more pressure I felt with this one more than any of the other ones. It was tough. I gotta give a shout out to John Lawless of Mayhew Tools. My girlfriend Pam. She has been awesome. I don’t know the blessing of many crew chiefs that have won six championships let alone five with one driver which is pretty cool.”

Moran believes by far winning a championship is a team effort.

“When Doug came on with us in 2014. He a core with him. A core of guys that came with him. Over the wall tire changers to mechanics. That shows you those guys have been with Doug forever and to come on to this team and do it all over again means a lot. It’s a team effort. It’s not me. It’s not Doug. It’s not Mike. It’s not any of these guys. It’s the whole team together,” Moran said.

Coby’s sponsor Mayhew Tools is out of Turners Falls. Coby believes they’re excited to be apart of this and he’s excited to have them and feels it’s a great fit. Coby feels there is no added pressure from Mayhew.

“It’s exciting to have found a good fit. We have a great fit for our team and our sponsors,” Coby said.

Mayhew Tools President John Lawless and Doug Coby (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

John Lawless is the President of Mayhew Tools and he told 22News what it meant for the company to win their second NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship.

“The second one is so much sweeter than the first one. We’ve been with them for a few years now. and you see the ups and downs and you know how much work they put in. You feel more part of the team. It was really a special year and a great championship,” Lawless said.

Lawless can’t say enough about Doug Coby being a six-time champion.

“He’s aggressive when he’s gotta be. Like today, he got into trouble. He’s back in 25th and trying to work his way through the crowd to get to where he needs to be but at the same point was don’t push it so much. You don’t need those three extra spots. You’re aware of what you are and what you’re doing. That experience really pays,” Lawless said.

Coby and his team will be honored at the NASCAR Awards Banquet next month in Charlotte.