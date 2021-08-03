Dowling wins the Bud Light Open Modified 80 event at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Chase Dowling took down the win in the Bud Light Open Modified 80 at Stafford Speedway on Friday night. Ryan Preece took the lead at the start of the 80 lap race. Ronnie Williams was trying to make a move for the lead on lap 4 but Preece was able to hold on.

The first caution of the event came out on lap 10 as Robert Bloxsom, III and Les Rose, Jr when they got into the turn 3 wall. Preece took the lead on the restart. The caution came back out on lap 38 as Robert Bloxsom, III spun in turn 2. The field of cars came down pit road to change two tires and make adjustments. Andrew Molleur was the only car that stayed out. Preece won the race off of pit road as Dowling and Williams followed.

On the restart, Molleur led one lap before Preece resumed the lead on lap 40. Dowling and Williams would pass Molleur for second and third. Robert Bloxsom, III brought out the next caution on lap 50 as he spun again in turn 2. Preece would continue to lead on the restart but Dowling would make a move for the lead on the outside on lap 53 completing the pass. Pitkat would be in third. Williams would be in fourth and Joey Cipriano would round out the top five.

Brett Gonyaw brought out the caution on lap 57 as he spun in turn 4. Dowling continued to lead on the restart. Pitkat passed Preece for second. Williams took third place with six laps remaining in the race as Cipriano and Chris Pasteryak would pass Preece in the closing laps of the race. Dowling would go on to win the Bud Light Open Modified 80.

Dowling talked about the win to 22News.

“Just a great race car. We were pretty good in the beginning running third. Just hanging on. Was waiting around for pit road. Everyone knows it’s tight. We didn’t want to put ourselves in a position where I got blocked in. I kind of played the smart role. Ran third. Didn’t really do much for adjustments. Just put tires on. The crew guys did an excellent job as always. Came out back second. I was really happy with the car when he fired again. On the restart, had a good restart and was able to clear him,” Dowling said.

Woody Pitkat finished in second. He talked about his race to 22News

“You look at the competition here. To me, it’s a win. I told Stan (Mertz) he should be very proud of himself and his team for giving me a car capable of what I like to do. I’ve been racing here for so many years. Chase (Dowling) has been nonstop here,” Pitkat said.

Ronnie Williams finished in third. He talked about his race to 22News.

“We were a second or third place car the entire night. We needed help getting off the corner. We just need to be a little bit better but we’re right there. It’s nice to come out and have solid runs. We just to be that tad bit better. Last year and the year before that, we were on it. We were untouchable. Just need to get back to that little fine-tuning. Will get there,” Williams said.

Joey Cipriano finished in fourth. He talked about his race to 22News.

“We had a really good car. the first run, we were really good came in on the stop, and adjusted a little bit. I think I maybe jumped the gun on the call to tightened me up. I fired off a little too tight in the second run. I think I beat it up getting the thing to come to me. It hurt me the last 10 laps. I couldn’t really get back to Ronnie (Williams). It seems like I was better than him and the tires started to give up but still a really good run. To come home fourth is a really good feeling. Super excited and super thankful to Gary (Casella). All these guys on the 25 team,” Cipriano said.

Chris Pasteryak finished in fifth. He talked about his race to 22News.

“We were a little too tight at the start. I think we went one little whisper too far on the pit stop. It was really good I think from lap 55 until 65 and then after that, it was a tick too free. It was good enough to get to fifth,” Pasteryak said.

Sixth through tenth were Ryan Preece, Anthony Nocella, Dana DiMatteo, Noah Korner, and Andrew Molleur. Jeff Gallup out of Agawam finished in 16th and Mikey Flynn out of Hampden who was making his Tour Type Modified debut

The final Open Modified 80 of the season at Stafford Speedway will be the Lincoln Tech Open Modified 80 on Friday, August 20. Stafford Speedway will be back in action this Friday night for the GAF Roofing 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event along with the five Stafford weekly divisions