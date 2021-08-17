Dowling wins the Wonder Casino 100 Tri Track Open Modified Series race at Monadnock

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Chase Dowling took down the win in the Wonder Casino 100 Tri Track Open Modified Series race on Saturday night at Monadnock Speedway. Dowling used pit strategy as he came into the pits at lap 31 for adjustments while the rest of the leaders of the race came in at lap 42.

Dowling took the lead on lap 54 from Kirk Alexander and led the rest of the way to win the Wonder Casino 100. Dowling talked about his win to 22News.

“We’ve been on a roll. I knew we would get going eventually with this team. We’re new. We still don’t have a lot of races with this team underneath our belts running tour types. Thing was just killer tonight. We short pitted early. Didn’t know how it was going to play out. Normally that plays out if cautions fall your way. We were still good enough at the end. Just stellar. Huge drive off. That’s what we focus on every week,” Dowling said.

Chase Dowling wins the Wonder Casino 100 at Monadnock (Photo Courtesy of Tom Morris)

Matt Hirschman finished in second. He talked about his race to 22News, “It was hard-fought. I don’t think I had anything for the 9 (Dowling). I picked up that second spot with that late caution otherwise we were looking at third. All in all not bad.”

Justin Bonsignore finished in third. He talked about his race to 22News, “It was tough for us. We didn’t have a great draw for the heat and we played that strategy. Started shotgun basically and saved the tires. Knowing that we were planning to short pit as long as the caution came out. Basically fell into our hands. Missed a shift on that one restart when I was second. Chase (Dowling) got both by me and the leader at the time. We were really. I feel he was a touch better. He had the best car by a little bit. All in all a really good run.”

Ronnie Williams finished in fourth and Brian Robie rounded out the top five. Sixth through tenth were Joey Cipriano, Matt Swanson, Kirk Alexander, Richard Savary, and Chris Pasteryak.

The Tri Track Open Modified Series will have two events remaining for the 2021 season as they will head back to Seekonk Speedway to make up Open Wheel Wednesday for the $10,000 to win 100 lap race on Wednesday night, August 25. The season finale for the series will be on Saturday, October 23 at Seekonk Speedway along with the PASS Super Late Models, and the ACT Tour Late Models.