East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn takes down the win in the Limited Late Model race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn took down the win in the 20 lap Limited Late Model race on Friday night at Stafford Speedway. At the start of the 20 lap race, Damian Palardy took the lead.

Jay Clement took the lead from Palarady at lap 3. Fearn would work her way to the front and passed Jeremy Lavoie and Gary Patnode for third place on lap 5. Rich Hammann would take the lead from Jay Clement on lap 6.

Fearn passed Jay Clement for second place on lap 8. Fearn would start to pressure Hammann for the lead with five laps remaining. The only caution of the event would come out on lap 15 as David Shinder got loose off of turn 4 and spun on the frontstretch. Hammann took the lead on the restart but Fearn would continue to put on the pressure and would take the lead from Hammann with three laps remaining.

Fearn would be able to go on and win the 20 lap Limited Late Model race. It is her third win of the season.

Stafford Speedway will return to action this Friday night.