East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn wins her second Limited Late Model race of the season at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP) – East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn took down her second win of the season in the 20 lap Limited Late Model race at Stafford Motor Speedway on Friday night.

Before the race got started, the caution would come out as Jay Clement spun down the backstretch and Chicopee’s Andrew Durand hit the backstretch wall. Durand’s night would come to an end.

Matt Clement took the lead from Lucas Leone on the restart. The caution would come back out as the first lap was complete when Gary Patnode spun on the frontstretch. Clement took the lead on the restart. Fearn would make her way up to second on lap 3. Four laps later, Fearn took the lead from Clement with a pass on the inside of turns 3 and 4.

Fearn would lead the rest of the race to go to her win her second race of the season. She talked about the win to 22News.

“I knew if we could stay from stuff that was going on in the beginning and get out front early. I think I knew we definitely had a chance. The car was really good today. It was awesome in practice, the heat race, and the feature. As I said last week, there is a little bit more than we could do at the shop this week to make it better and I think we did exactly that,” Fearn said.

Matt Clement finished in second. Lucas Leone finished in third. Andrew Durand of Chicopee finished in ninth.

Jonathan Puleo took down the win in the 20 lap SK Lights race. Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 13th. Jim Houghton out of Springfield finished in 15th. Josh Carey out of East Longmeadow finished in 20th and Andrew Les out of Palmer finished in 21st. Zach Robinson won the 20 lap Street Stock race. Brandon Michael out of Granville finished in fifth and Chris Phelps out of New Salem finished in 20th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action on Friday night for the Twisted Tea Open Modified 80.