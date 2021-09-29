East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn wins her seventh race of the season at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn took down the win in the 20 lap Limited Late Model race on Friday night at Stafford Speedway R.J. Surdell took the lead at the beginning of the 20 lap race.

Matt Clement and Ari Jencik were racing side by side for second. The first caution of the event came out on lap 4 after Matt Clement and R.J. Surdell made contact and Surdell went spinning on the backstretch.

When the green flag came back out, the caution would return as Gary Patnode spun between turns 3 and 4 as Mike Hopkins would also be involved. Matt Scappini was sent to the rear of the field for the contact with Patnode.

Fearn would try to use a three-wide move on the restart. She took the lead on lap 7. The caution came out on lap 11 for a spin by Matt Clement. On the restart, Devon Jencik would move into the lead and Fearn would be in second but Fearn would not waste any time to start putting the pressure on Jencik for the lead. Fearn would take the lead from Jencik with two laps remaining and win her seventh race of the season in the 20 lap Limited Late Model race. Devon Jencik finished in second and Jeremy Lavoie finished in third.

Fans got to see a green-white-checkered finish in the SK Modified race as Todd Owen and Keith Rocco were battling for the lead. Rocco went to make a move on Owen in turns 3 and 4 as both cars were up the track. Kopcik would make a move on the bottom and win the 40 lap SK Modified race. Kopcik failed post-race tech inspection for coil-over shocks giving Todd Owen the win. Keith Rocco finished in second and David Arute finished in third.

Dylan Kopec out of Feeding Hills finished in 17th and Dan Wesson out of Monson finished in 19th.

Al Saunders took down the win in the 30 lap Late Model feature. Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in second and Michael Bennett finished in third. Adam Gray out of Granby finished in sixth. Andrew Durand out of Chicopee finished in 12th. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 14th and Duane Provost out of Palmer finished in 18th.

Brian Sullivan won the 20 lap SK Lights race. Mark Bakaj finished in second and Peter Bennett finished in third. Geoff Boisjolie out of Montgomery finished in 14th and Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 20th.

Bert Ouellette won the 20 lap Street Stock race. Adrien Paradis finished in second and Travis Downey finished in third. Christopher Phelps out of New Salem finished in 16th and Bill Cote out of Belchertown finished in 20th.

Stafford Speedway will have its 2021 season finale this Friday night with the NAPA Auto Parts Championship event.