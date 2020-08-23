East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn wins Limited Late Model race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow took down the win in the 20 lap Limited Late Model race on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Gary Patnode took the lead on the start after coming from fifth place. Chicopee’s Andrew Durand would be in fourth and Fearn would round out the top five and worked her way to second by lap 3.

Fearn would then take the lead from Patnode on lap 6. Jeremy Lavoie would move into second and Durand would be in third with Patnode now racing in fourth. Matt Clement and Lucas Leone worked their way into the top five with nine laps remaining.

The top five would stay that way as Fearn would collect her first win of the 2020 season. Jeremy Lavoie finished in second and Andrew Durand finished in third.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night.