East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn wins Limited Late Model race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn (WWLP) – East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn took down the win in the 15 lap Limited Late Model feature on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.
On the start of the race, Matt Clement tried not to make contact with Gary Patnode. Clement would then spin with contact from Kevin Crosby. On the restart, Fearn would lead. Duane Provost out of Indian Orchard would follow Fearn and run in second place.
Jeremy Lavoie made his way into the top three as he passed Gary Patnode for third place on lap 8. Clement and David Tefft moved into the top 5 after passing Lavoie.
Provost would try to make a pass for the race win but Fearn was able to hold him off as she won his third race of the 2019 season. Duane Provost out of Indian Orchard finished in second. Jeremy Lavoie out of Windsor Locks, CT was third.
David Tefft out of Southampton would finish in fifth.
Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this upcoming Friday night.