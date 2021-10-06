East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn wins the Limited Late Model championship at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow won the 2021 Limited Late Model Championship at Stafford Speedway. Fearn finished the 20 lap race in sixth. Jeremy Lavoie out of Windsor Locks, CT took down the win in the race.

David Arute used a late race restart and passed Noah Korner on the outside to win the 40 lap SK Modified feature. Korner finished in second Marcello Rufrano finished in third. Dylan Kopec out of Feeding Hills finished in sixth. Dan Wesson out of Monson finished in 23rd and Mikey Flynn finished in 27th. Todd Owen clinched the 2021 SK Modified championship.

Adam Gray won the 30 lap Late Model race. Alexandra Fearn made her Late Model debut and finished in 10th. Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in 11th. Andrew Durand out of Chicopee finished in 15th and Duane Provost out of Palmer finished in 18th. Michael Bennett took down the 2021 Late Model championship.

Tyler Barry won the SK Lights race. Derek Debbis won the 2021 SK Lights championship. Travis Hydar won the 20 lap Street Stock race. Frank L’Etoile, JR won the 2021 Street Stock championship.