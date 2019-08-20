East Longmeadow’s Ryan Fearn scores first Late Model win at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn (WWLP) – East Longmeadow’s Ryan Fearn scored his first-ever win in the Late Model division on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. Fearn went home with a total of $3,450 dollars.

Fearn talked about his win to 22News, “We got to start third and I knew that was pretty lucky. It was really just keeping on odd numbers because I talked to Joe Hamm the track welder before the race. He’s seen many races in his time and he was right if you stay on odd numbers then will be able to restart where we need to.”

Fearn would take the lead on lap 26 in the event. Fearn’s sister Alexandra also won the 15 lap Limited Late Model feature. Fearn told 22News that he thought it was pretty cool for him and his sister to win on the same night.

“It’s just really great. My sister is out there. Female driver, you don’t get many of them these days. I mean there is an increasing number but still even today 2019 there is only a handful of female drivers in comparison to how many male drivers there are and she’s still going out there and winning races. It’s been tough with this new tire going into the Limited Late Models especially as well as the Late Model. We’ve been able to get her back into victory lane and to be able to win on the same night as her that’s always a goal in motorsports whoever is in the Limited Late Model is going to get a win and whoever is in the Late Model is going to get a win. That’s how it was last season before I was racing with Tom (Fearn) and that’s how it is here now that I am racing with Tom,” Alexandra Fearn said.

Michael Bennett finished second in the event. Dave Wray finished in third. Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in fourth and Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in fifth.

Adam Gray out of Granby finished in eighth and Greg DeMone out of Ludlow finished in 13th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night with five races remaining in the 2019 season.