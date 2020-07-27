East Longmeadow’s Ryan Fearn wins Late Model race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow’s Ryan Fearn took down the win in the 30 lap race on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Paul Varcchio, Jr led the field to the green. Rick Lanagan brought out the first caution on lap 4 for a spin in turn 3. Tom Fearn took the lead on the restart. Ryan Fearn would head into third place. At lap 10, Tom Fearn would still be leading. Ryan Fearn would move into second.

The caution would return on lap 12 for a spin by Richard Duranti off of turn 4. There would be another restart but the caution would return. On the next restart, Ryan Fearn would take the lead on the outside with a three-wide pass on Tom Fearn and Adam Gray.

Duane Provost would bring out the caution one lap later for a spin. Ryan Fearn would resume the lead on the next restart as the caution return on lap 16 as Provost came to a stop at the entrance of pit road.

Ryan Fearn would lead on the next restart and lead the final 14 laps to go on to win the 30 lap Late Model race. Adam Gray out of Granby would finish in second. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield would finish in third. Duane Provost out of Palmer finished in 16th and Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in 18th.

Jeremy Lavoie took down the win in the Limited Late Model race. Andrew Durand out of Chicopee finished in third and Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in fifth. Jason Lafayette took down the win in the 20 lap Street Stock race. Brandon Michael out of Granville finished in fifth.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action on Friday and Saturday.