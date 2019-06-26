Eddie MacDonald wins thriller in PASS National at NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- Eddie MacDonald took down the win in the 50 lap Pro All Star Series National Super Late Model event on Sunday afternoon at the third annual New England Short-track Showdown at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Eddie MacDonald and Mike Hopkins had a battle for the lead in the final lap of the event. When it was all said and done. It was MacDonald that took down the win MacDonald’s margin of victory was .026 seconds. It was the 11th win overall for MacDonald at the Magic Mile. He talked about his win to 22News.

“He (Hopkins) drove a heck of a race. He was fast. He was coming on strong at the end of both runs. He did a great job. Ran him real hard and he was very respectful. It was just a lot of fun racing with him. He’s a good guy to race with. He’s gonna win some races. He’s gotta a fast car,” said MacDonald.

MacDonald did not win a race at NHMS last year and this season was his first win of the year. For MacDonald to have 11 wins at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, he feels it’s really cool.

“I never thought we were able to get 11 wins here. I remember coming here back when it was brand new parking cars next door in my father’s parking lot. To be able to come here and get 11 wins is awesome,” said MacDonald.

Mike Hopkins finished in second on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins won the first PASS National event back at Richmond Raceway in March. He talked about his race to 22News.

“Congrats to him. Congrats to us. It’s a tough one to swallow because we had him (MacDonald) beat. I don’t know what else I could’ve done besides spinning him and wrecking him. I don’t race that way and Tom Mayberry wouldn’t of like that either if I had done that so it makes it tough. It was a good finish,” said Hopkins.

Derek Griffith finished in third, he talked about his race to 22News, “We were just really dominate in the first half. We bolted on those right sides (tires) and it just made the car unhappy. We were so tight and held on. These guys were way better than us at the end. I was hoping for a restart. It is what it is. Eddie (MacDonald) is the best here. He’s won the most races here I think out of anyone.”

Austin MacDonald out of Canada finished in fourth and Ben Rowe rounded out the top five. Finishing six through ten were Ryan Kuhn, Alan Tardiff, D.J. Shaw, Reid Lanpher and Johnny Clark.

The next event for the Pro All Star Series will at Oxford Plains Speedway this weekend that will feature The Open 100 lap Non-Winners race on Sunday, June 30.