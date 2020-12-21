EXIT Realty Pro Truck Challenge 2021 schedule released

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass (WWLP) – The EXIT Realty Pro Truck Challenge 2021 schedule has been released.

The series will start its season at the 46th annual Icebreaker at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Friday, April 9 through Sunday, April 11. They will be part of the inaugural Northeast Classic at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway that will take place on Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17. They will be apart of the event with the ACT Tour Late Models along with the PASS Super Late Models, Tour Type Modified Open, North East Mini Stock Tour and, the Street Stock Open.

The EXIT Realty Pro Truck Challenge will then head to Monadnock Speedway as part of the Spring Dash 2021 season-opening weekend that will take place on Saturday, May 1 as they will be apart of the event with the Tri Track Open Modified Series as well as the NHSTRA Modifieds, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, Classic Lites, and the Young Guns.

They will head back to Monadnock for the next two races at the Southern New Hampshire quarter-mile oval on Saturday, June 12 and they will be part of the Fourth of July weekend event on Saturday, July 3. They will finish the month of July as they head to Hudson Speedway on Sunday, July 25.

They will have two races in the month of August with the first one on Saturday, August 7 at Star Speedway and then the second one on Saturday, August 28 at Monadnock.

Wiscasset Speedway will host the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Challenge on Labor Day Weekend on Sunday, September 5. They will be apart of the Star Classic Weekend at Star Speedway on Friday, September 17. The EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series will also be apart of the Oktoberfest weekend at the Lee USA Speedway on Saturday, October 2 and, the 59th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park from, Friday, October 8, through Sunday, October 10.

The 2021 season finale will be the playoff race at Claremont Motorsports Park on Saturday, October 16.

