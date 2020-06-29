Fans allowed to attend Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – New Hampshire Motor Speedway officials announced on Thursday fans will be allowed to attend the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series race on the new rescheduled date Sunday, August 2.

The race will be held at 3 p.m. The grandstands and suites will be open to fans that are subject to social distancing requirements. This will be the largest fan event attend in New England.

The track will be allowed to have 35 percent capacity for the event.

“Holding New England’s premier NASCAR race this summer here in New Hampshire has always been a priority,” said Gov. Chris Sununu in a news release. “The state worked closely with the folks at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and the New Hampshire Division of Public Health to put forward comprehensive, operational guidance. While the stands will not be as full as they usually are, we are proud to be able to hold an in-person viewing experience for NASCAR fans.”

“I want to extend my deepest thanks to Gov. Sununu, our state and local health officials and NASCAR for their unwavering support through this unprecedented time, as they have all played a significant role in making this happen,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway in a news release. “We’re extremely excited to welcome race fans to ‘The Magic Mile’ to enjoy the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 and to help us celebrate our 30thanniversary season.

There will be modified protocols for the event. Fans can bring in a soft sided clear bag no larger than 14x14x14 inches. Coolers will not be allowed for the event, There will be cashless pay as debit/credit cards and Apple Pay will be accepted at the concessions and souvenir locations.

There will be no camping and the bath houses will not be open for the event.