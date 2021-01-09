Firecracker 100 makes a return to Monadnock Speedway in July

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Monadnock Speedway announced on their Facebook page on Monday the Firecracker 100 will make a return on Saturday, July 3 that will feature a 100 lap race for the NHSTRA Modifieds.

The winner of the event will win $3,000. More details about the event will be announced in the future. The event was originally going to be a Quest For The Cup race for the NHSTRA Modifieds and that event has been moved to Saturday, June 12.

Monadnock Speedway will begin their 2021 season with the Spring Dash 2021 three-day event on Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 2 featuring a full weekend of racing from open-wheel to full-fendered divisions. The weekend will begin on Friday, April 30 where all the divisions that will race during the Spring Dash Opening Weekend will get a chance to test their cars during practice that will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday, May 1, it will be the Tri Track Open Modified Series season opener as they will race 100 laps along with the NHSTRA Modifieds, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series, Classic Lites and, the Young Guns. Racing will begin at 5:00 p.m.

On Sunday, May 2, it will be the Granite State Pro Stock Series as they will race 100 laps along with the NHSTRA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Late Model Sportsman, NELCAR Legends, and The Enduro Series 4-Cylinder, and V6/V8 classes.

Racing will begin at 2:00 p.m.