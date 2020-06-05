Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at NHMS rescheduled to August 2

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- NASCAR and New Hampshire Motor Speedway officials announced on Thursday a realignment of the 2020 schedule. The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series race will be rescheduled to Sunday, August 2. It is uncertain at this time if fans will be allowed for the event.

“Welcoming race fans from across the United States, Canada and around the world to ‘The Magic Mile’ each summer is what our New Hampshire Motor Speedway team looks forward to all year,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway in a news release

“We’ll be very disappointed if fans can’t join us, but in these unprecedented times, we understand that the health and safety of our fans, the competitors and our staff is of the utmost importance,” McGrath added. “Once we have more information regarding access, we’ll inform our fans as soon as possible. In the meantime, NASCAR has done a phenomenal job working with the race teams and speedways to become the first major league sport back on television with live competition, and we’re thrilled the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will be part of the Cup Series summer broadcast schedule.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race that was going to be held on Saturday, July 18 has been realigned with Kentucky Speedway and will be held on Thursday, July 9. The Noreaster 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event has also been canceled also to be held on the same day.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will make a return to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Full Throttle Fall Weekend for the Musket 200 presented by Whelen on Friday and Saturday, September 11 and 12 with the ARCA Menards Series East the American Canadian Tour Late Models.