Foxwoods Resort Casino and New Hampshire Motor Speedway extend partnership through 2021 season

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – Prior to the start of Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series race, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and Foxwoods Resort Casino announced they have extended their partnership through the 2021 season.

“From the start, we knew that teaming up with an established Northeast destination partner would be a win-win, and we certainly hit the jackpot in affiliating with Foxwoods Casino Resort,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway in a news release

“We are extremely proud to announce an extension of that partnership today and look forward to working together to build on the legacy of two-storied New England travel destinations.”

“The partnership between New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Foxwoods Resort Casino was the first of its kind in the region, as two powerhouse destinations came together to create the ultimate summertime experience in New England with the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301,” said Jason Guyot, Foxwoods Resort Casino’s SVP of Resort Operations and Interim CEO in a news release.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer fans more of what they’ve come to know and love about the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 tradition by seeing them back at the track next year for what is sure to be a wild 2021 race. We’re thankful for our partnership with NHMS and are ready to keep delivering fun, fan-driven experiences.”

Brad Keselowski took down the win in Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series.