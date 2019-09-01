Foxwoods Resort Casino, Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park form three year partnership

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WWLP) – Two weeks ago, it was announced Foxwoods Resort Casino and Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park have formed a three-year partnership that will go through 2021.

Roy Colebut-Ingram Director of Partnerships and Sponsorships talked to 22News about the partnership, “It was one of those things we were talking about for a long time and the timing was right and the energy was right on both sides and Thompson is a great team to work with and I am really glad that Thompson and Foxwoods are partnering together to make this work.” Colebut-Ingram said.

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park is the second track here in the New England region to form a partnership. Foxwoods also has a partnership with New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Foxwoods and New Hampshire Motor Speedway have had crossover promotions. There are some crossover promotions being worked on with Foxwoods and Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. There will be a Circuit One Driving Experience to be held at Foxwoods twice a year that will be a Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park deal. The plan is to have one later this year around October. Details are still being finalized.

Foxwoods has been involved in racing for many years. To be involved with the largest sporting venue in New England with New Hampshire Motor Speedway and one of the most historic short tracks in the country Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

Colebut-Ingram feels it is important to give back to the locals and touch upon what the locals like and love. He knows the people here in the Northeast love racing and is very special they are partnering with tracks like Thompson and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The plan for year one is a plan that includes a strategy with the Foxwoods Player Development team that will coordinate with Thompson Speedway Colebut-Ingram couldn’t go into detail of what that would be. The plan for year two is to strengthen the Experiential packages for the public.

There is a package being worked on specifically for Casino patrons that will consist of many types of opportunities and be really special for the customers at Foxwoods. One of the major opportunities that they are going to create for Foxwoods Rewards members, in that there will be incentives and offers that you would not get if you were not a member

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park will be back in action this weekend with three events remaining on the 2019 schedule for the oval. Racing will take place this Sunday.