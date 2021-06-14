Frank L’Etoile. Jr takes down the win in the Street Stock race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Frank L’Etoile, Jr took down the win in the 20 lap Street Stock race on Friday night at Stafford Speedway.

Chris Danielczuk took the lead at the start of the 20 lap race. The first caution of the event came out on lap 7 for a pair of spins by Bill Cote and Patrick Grady. Danielczuk took the lead on the restart. The caution made a return on lap 9 for spins by Jason Finkbein and Tyler Trott.

Chris Meyer led on the restart. L’Etoile, Jr made a three-wide pass and was in fourth. L’Etoile, Jr along with Travis Downey and Bert Ouellette would battle for second. Meyer was still in the lead. The caution would make a return on lap 11 as Samantha Dell came to a stop in turn 2. On the restart, Meyer continued to lead. L’Etoile would start to catch Meyer in the final laps of the 20 lap race.

L’Etoile would make a pass on the final lap for the lead and win the 20 lap Street Stock race.

Bill Cote out of Belchertown finished in 15th and Chris Phelps out of New Salem finished in 17th.

Stafford Speedway will return to action this Friday night.