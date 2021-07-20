Frank L’Etoile, Jr wins Midstate State Development Street Stock 30 at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Frank L’Etoile, Jr took down the win in the Midstate Site Development 30 lap Street Stock race on Friday at Stafford Speedway. Kyle Johnson led at the start of the race but the caution would come out at lap 1 for a spin by Chris Danielczuk. Nickolas Hovey and Travis Hydar would also be involved. Danielczuk’s night would come to an end as Hovey and Hydar would continue.

Johnson would take the lead on the restart. The caution would come back out on lap 7 for a spin by Patrick Jenks in turn 1. Bert Ouellette would take the lead on the restart. Johnson and L’Etoile, Jr would battle for the second spot. Johnson would retake the lead on lap 11 as Ouellette went up the track in turn 3. Chris Meyer would move into second. L’Etoile, Jr would be in the top five. The caution returned on lap 13 as David Macha, Jr and Bill Cote spun.

Meter took the lead on the restart as Ouellette did a half spin that would collect several cars as the caution returned. Meyer and Ouellette would race side by side on the restart as Meyer completed the pass one lap later. L’Etoile, Jr would be in second. L’Etoile, Jr would start to contend for the lead with nine laps remaining. L’Etoile would take the lead from Meyer with six laps remaining. Meyer would then retake the lead with four laps remaining. L’Etoile would then retake the lead with three laps remaining and would win his fourth race of the 2021 season.

Christopher Phelps out of New Salem finished in 15th and Bill Cote out of Belchertown finished in 20th. Stafford Speedway will return to action this Friday night.