George Bessette Jr wins the SK Lights race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – George Bessette, Jr won for the first time in the 20 lap SK Lights race on Friday night at Stafford Speedway. Belchertown’s Josh Carey would lead the opening lap of the 20 lap race as Chris Matthews took the lead on lap 2. Bessette, Jr would be in fourth. The first caution was out on lap 3 for spins by Cassandra Cole and Chris Bagnall. There were several other cars involved as well.

Josh Carey took the lead on the restart. Bessette, Jr would be in second. The caution came back out on lap 4 as Bob Charland spun in turn 4. Bessette, Jr took the lead on the restart. The caution would return with nine laps remaining in the 20 lap race as Alina Bryden spun between turns 1 and 2. Carey and Bessette, Jr would be side by side for the lead on the restart. The caution would come out again on lap 13 as Derek Debbis spun in turn 3 as several other cars would be collected including Steven Chapman, Anthony Bello, and Bob Charland.

Carey and Bessette, Jr would be side by side once again on the restart. Bessette, Jr would take the lead for good with two laps remaining and win the 20 lap SK Lights race. Carey would finish in second place.

Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 20th.

Stafford Speedway will be back in action on Friday night.