Gluchacki wins Late Model race; Wall clinches Late Model championship at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Derek Gluchacki scored his first-ever win in the 25 lap Late Model race on Saturday afternoon at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

Will Wall clinched the 2019 Late Model championship.

Three drivers were contention for the title while Wall was one of the contenders. Gluchacki and Woody Pitkat were also in contention for the championship. Pitkat scored three wins in three months and had a six-point advantage over Wall heading into the event. There were 30 Late Models on the track for the 25 lap feature. Gluchacki would be upfront most of the race as Pitkat and Wall were in the back of the field fighting traffic. Pitkat would be involved in an incident five laps after the restart.

Gluchacki led the most laps in the event as New Salem’s Tom Carey, II was trying to catch him in the closing laps of the event. Gluchacki would go on to win the event. Tom Carey, III out of New Salem finished in second. Will Wall finished in sixth to clinch the Late Model championship.

Bryan Narducci would go on to win the 20 lap SK Lights event after Bert Ouelette dominated the event. Narducci made a pass on the last lap to win the event. Narducci clinched the 2019 SK Lights championship.

Rob Richardi, Jr went on to win the Harry Kourafas, Jr Memorial Pro 4 Modified race. It was the third win for Richardi, Jr in this event at the Sunoco World Series of Racing. The STAR Antique Racers was also on the track on Saturday.

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park will return to action on the oval in 2020.