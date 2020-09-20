Granby’s Adam Gray wins fifth Late Model race of the season at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Granby’s Adam Gray took down his fifth win of the season in the 30 lap Late Model race on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. John Blake took the lead at the start of the 30 lap feature. Paul Varrcchio, Jr took second on lap 2 as Darrell Keane would be in third and Al Saunders would be in fourth. Gray moved into the top 5 on lap 5 as he passed Michael Bennett.

Keane moved into second as Al Saunders and Gray followed through as Varrcchio dropped back to fifth. The first caution of the race came out on lap 8 as Duane Provost spun on the backstretch. Blake took the lead on the restart as Gray and Tom Fearn slipped up the track. Gray would be back in fifth and Tom Fearn would be back in eighth. Gray passed Ryan Fearn for fourth.

Varrcchio, Jr brought out the caution with eight laps remaining as he spun in turn 2. Blake took the lead on the restart and Gray would be in second. Gray was contending with Blake for the lead as he took the lead on lap 26 but the caution would come out with 25 laps complete as Paul Arute spun in turns 3 and 4.

Gray took the lead on the restart from Blake and would lead of the rest of the way to win his fifth Late Model race of the season. Wayne Coury, Jr finished in second. Ryan Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in third. Michael Bennett finished in fourth and Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in fifth.

Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in seventh. Duane Provost out of Palmer finished in 12th and Greg DeMone out of Ludlow finished in 16th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday and Saturday. On Friday, it will be a regular program featuring the five track divisions that will be the SK Modifieds, Late Models, Limited Late Models, SK Lights, and Street Stocks. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be at the Connecticut half mile oval for the NAPA 150. The other divisions that will be racing on Saturday will be the Limited Late Models, SK Lights, and the Vintage All-Stars