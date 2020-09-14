Granby’s Adam Gray wins fourth Late Model race of the season at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP) – Granby’s Adam Gray took down his fourth win of the season in the 30 lap Late Model feature.

Rick Lanagan and Marc Curtis, Jr led the field to the green flag and would be side by side for the first three laps. Lanagan would move into the lead on lap 5. Gray worked his way into the top five on lap 10.

The caution would come out on lap 16 as Paul Varrcchio, Jr stopped between turns 3 and 4. Al Saunders took the lead on the restart with a three wide pass for the pass. Gray would make his way to second. Lanagan brought back the caution on lap 17 as he crashed on the backstretch wall.

Gray took the lead on the outside on the restart and would lead the final 13 laps to win his fourth Late Model race of the season. He talked about the win to 22News.

“Definitely not a lack of effort. We spent a ton of hours in the shop this week and it shows. We did do a color change for luck. Apparently it worked,” Gray said.

Wayne Coury, Jr finished in second. Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in third. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in seventh. Duane Provost out of Palmer finished in 12th. Greg DeMone out of Ludlow finished in 16th and Ryan Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in 18th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night for the Twisted Tea Open Modified 80.