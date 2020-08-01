Granby’s Adam Gray wins his first Late Model race of the season at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Granby’s Adam Gray took down the win in the 30 lap Late Model feature on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Gray took the lead from Tom Fearn on lap 13 with a pass on the inside. Gray was able to hold off Wayne Coury, Jr in the last few laps of the 30 lap event. Gray talked about his win to 22News.

“It was a good hard-fought win. Very stout field this year. A good amount of cars. It’s no give me that’s for sure,” Gray said. Gray felt that Tom Fearn made him earn the win in the 30 lap race on Friday night.

“He definitely made me earn it. Pinched me down. Bounced off of me a little bit. It was good hard racing. Nobody got wrecked. Let’s be honest Tommy (Fearn) is the king of the Late Models here and if you beat him, you’ve accomplished something,” Gray said.

Wayne Coury, Jr out of Milford, CT finished in second. Michael Bennett out of Willington, CT finished in third. East Longmeadow’s Tom Fearn finished in fourth. Duane Provost out of Palmer finished in 13th. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 20th and Ryan Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in 21st.

Alexander Pearl took down his first win of the season in the 20 lap SK Lights race. Derek Debbis out of Oakdale, CT finished in second. Brian Sullivan out of Tolland, CT finished in third. Andrew Les out of Palmer finished in seventh. Josh Carey out of East Longmeadow record his best finish of his rookie season in 10th. Todd Douillard out of Palmer finished in 21st and Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 26th.

Gary Patnode out of New Hartford, CT held off Chicopee’s Andrew Durand in the final laps of the 20 lap Limited Late Model race. Durand finished in second. Matt Clement out of Wethersfield, CT finished in third. Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in sixth.

Meg Fuller out of Auburn, MA took down the win in the 20 lap Street Stock race. Chris Meyer out of North Franklin, CT finished in second. Al Stone, III out of Durham, CT finished in third. Chris Phelps out of New Salem finished in ninth. Brandon Michael out of Granville finished in 19th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this upcoming weekend on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, it’s the NAPA Auto Parts Open Modified 100 along with the Limited Late Models and Street Stocks and then on Saturday, it’s the 7th annual NAPA Auto Parts 5K 100 lap SK Modified race along with the Late Models and SK Lights.