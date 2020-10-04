Granby’s Adam Gray wins his sixth race of the season in the Late Models at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP)- Granby’s Adam Gray took down the win in the 30 lap Late Model race on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. Paul Varrcchio, Jr took the lead at the start of the 30 lap race. The caution would come out for debris on lap 3.

Varrcchio, Jr took the lead on the restart. Michael Bennett was in third. Wayne Coury, Jr was in fourth and Gray rounded out the top five. On lap 9, Bennett and Coury, Jr moved up the track as East Longmeadow’s Ryan Fearn would be in third and Gray would be in fourth. Varrcchio, Jr and John Blake started to pull away as Gray would be running in third. There were 10 laps remaining as Varrcchio, Jr was still leading. The caution came out for the second as there was debris in turn 1 with 10 laps remaining.

When the field went back to green, Blake hit the backstretch wall as Ryan Fearn would be involved bringing out the caution. On the restart, Varrcchio, Jr would take the lead. Gray would take the lead from Varrcchio, Jr with eight laps remaining. Bennett brought out the caution with three laps remaining as his car came to a stop on the backstretch.

Gray took the lead on the restart. Tom Fearn would spin on the backstretch as Varrcchio, Jr would be involved bringing out the caution. Gray took the lead on the final restart and would go onto win his sixth Late Model race of the season. Darrell Keane finished in second. Hatfield’s Tyler Leary finished in third. Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in ninth. Greg DeMone out of Ludlow finished in 14th and Ryan Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in 18th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will have two events remaining in the season as their final Friday night race of the season will be this Friday night October 9 for NAPA Auto Parts Championship Night. The season finale will be on Saturday, October 24 for the Call Before You Dig 81 Tri-Track Open Modified Series event. Tickets are currently on sale for both events and can be purchased on Stafford Motor Speedway’s website.