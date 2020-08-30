Granby’s Adam Gray wins his third Late Model race of the season at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP) – Granby’s Adam Gray took down his third win of the season in the 30 lap Late Model race on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.

John Blake took the lead at the start of the 30 lap race. Al Saunders prevented his car from spinning near the frontstretch grass as the field got through lap 1. Paul Arute came to a stop with a right front flat tire. The caution would come out.

Blake and Michael Wray would race side by side for the lead on the restart. Hatfield’s Tyler Leary would be racing in third. Leary passed Wray for second on lap 4. East Longmeadow’s Tom Fearn passed Michael Bennett for fourth on lap 6. The caution would return on lap 8 as Marc Curtis, Jr spun in turn 4 as Paul Arute would also be involved.

On the restart, there would be a multi car crash on the backstretch involving several cars including Tyler Leary, Darrell Keane, John Blake, Wayne Coury, Jr among several others to bring the caution back out.

Gray would take the lead on the outside on the restart. Tom Fearn would be in third and Ryan Fearn would be in fourth. Tom Fearn passed Wray for second and Ryan Fearn would follow into line in third at lap 12. Ryan Fearn would try to pass Tom for second but Tom was able to hold on for second. Gray was able to win his third Late Model race of the season.

Tom Fearn would come across the finish line in second and Ryan Fearn would finish in third but after post race inspection both drivers would be disqualified for illegal break components. Michael Bennett would be credited with the second place finish and Michael Wray would finish in third.

Greg DeMone out of Ludlow finished in 10th and Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 15th.

Derek Debbis took down the win in the 20 lap SK Lights race. Norm Sears finished in second. Brian Sullivan finished in third. Andrew Les out of Palmer finished in fourth. Josh Carey out of East Longmeadow finished in 10th and Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 18th.

Chris Meyer took down the win in the 20 lap Street Stock race. Brandon Michael out of Granville finished in 15th and Christopher Phelps out of New Salem finished in 18th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night as the Late Models will race 50 laps.