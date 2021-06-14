Granby’s Adam Gray wins the Late Model race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Adam Gray out of Granby took down the win in the 30 lap Late Model race on Friday night at Stafford Speedway.

The start of the race began with a caution as there was a multi-car wreck in turn 1 involving several cars including Tyler Leary, Tom Fearn, Josh Wood, Al Saunders, Michael Wray, Darrell Keane, Trace Beyer, and Greg DeMone.

On the restart, Wayne Coury, Jr would be in the lead. Gray would be in the top five. Gray would be in fourth place on lap 5. Gray would continue to work his way to the front as he took third place from Tom Butler on lap 7. Gray then moved into second place after passing Paul Arute on lap 11. Coury, Jr would have a straightaway lead at the halfway point. Gray would start to catch Coury, Jr. Gray took the lead from Coury, Jr with 10 laps remaining in the 30 lap race.

Gray was able to hold onto the lead and go onto win the 30 lap race. It is his first win of the 2021 season.

Andrew Durand out of Chicopee finished in ninth. Duane Provost out of Palmer finished in 14th. Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in 16th. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 20th and Josh Wood out of Palmer finished in 21st.

Stafford Speedway will be back in action this Friday night.